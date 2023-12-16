Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,697 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $80,980,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,498.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

