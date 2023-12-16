Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,912,000. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.