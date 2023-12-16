Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

BHAT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.