Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 931,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,140 shares of company stock valued at $751,784 over the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Articles

