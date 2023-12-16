Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 120 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

NDSN stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $257.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

