Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 705 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

