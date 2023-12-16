Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 85 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $542.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $617.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

