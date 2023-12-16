Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of ANET opened at $235.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock valued at $44,632,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

