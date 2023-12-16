Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,043 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.