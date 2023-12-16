Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,419 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.09 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

