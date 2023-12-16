Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

