Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

