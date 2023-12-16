Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

