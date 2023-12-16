Fulton Bank N.A. Has $626,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 128.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.