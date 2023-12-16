Fulton Bank N.A. Has $628,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

