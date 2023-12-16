Fulton Bank N.A. Has $693,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Textron were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Textron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 96.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 174,650 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $74,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Down 0.4 %

TXT stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.