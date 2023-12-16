Fulton Bank N.A. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

