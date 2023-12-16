Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $790,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $58,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $702.25 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $361.62 and a twelve month high of $720.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $605.68 and a 200-day moving average of $553.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.38.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

