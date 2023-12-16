Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 274 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,137 shares of company stock valued at $57,439,735 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.58, a PEG ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

