Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,421,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,543,174.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

