FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

ETR stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

