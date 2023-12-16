FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.