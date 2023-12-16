FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Lifted by Echelon Wealth Partners

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05).

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.47 million.

