FY2024 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $168,370.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,034 shares of company stock worth $406,849. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after buying an additional 3,758,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

