Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $309,865.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.