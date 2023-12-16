Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $309,865.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
