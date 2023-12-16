Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.54.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.