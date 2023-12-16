Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

