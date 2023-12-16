General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in General Electric by 121,555.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $123.18 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

