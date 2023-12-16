General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.64.

GE stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

