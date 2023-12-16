Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GCO

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $35.21 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 78.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Genesco by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Genesco by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Genesco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.