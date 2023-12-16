Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

