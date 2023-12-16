Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
