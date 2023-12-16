Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) & Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Critical Survey

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) and Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Full House Resorts and Genting Singapore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genting Singapore 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Genting Singapore.

This table compares Full House Resorts and Genting Singapore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $163.28 million 1.14 -$14.80 million ($0.56) -9.62 Genting Singapore N/A N/A N/A $2.31 15.90

Genting Singapore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genting Singapore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Genting Singapore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -8.94% -21.39% -2.98% Genting Singapore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Genting Singapore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino expected to open in December 2023 in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, spas, and specialty retail outlets. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and the provision of sales and marketing support services to leisure and hospitality related businesses, as well as investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore. Genting Singapore Limited is a subsidiary of Genting Overseas Holdings Limited.

