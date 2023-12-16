Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.39 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

