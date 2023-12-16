Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Peter Orlowsky Sells 32,472 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Orlowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Peter Orlowsky sold 181 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $905.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $138,500.00.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

