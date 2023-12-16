Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

GTY opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.