Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.12.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.599686 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

