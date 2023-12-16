GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $2,434,800.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GitLab Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.34 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.34.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GitLab
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
