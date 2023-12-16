Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $33.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

