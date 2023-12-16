Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

