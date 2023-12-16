Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

