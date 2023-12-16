Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.96.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.16 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

