Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.60.

NYSE GLOB opened at $243.58 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.69. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

