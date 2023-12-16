GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.29

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.29 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 11030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

