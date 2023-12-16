Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.20 price objective on the stock.
Gogoro Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.09.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
