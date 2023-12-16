Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Gogoro Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Stories

