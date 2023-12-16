GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.97 Average PT from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

