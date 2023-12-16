Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

LON GSF opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £408.23 million, a PE ratio of 652.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

