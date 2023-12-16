Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $278.80

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 276.40 ($3.47), with a volume of 70801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.31).

Grainger Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6,710.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.70.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Grainger Company Profile

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($377.73). Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

