Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Financial Survey

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and NexPoint Residential Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 3.78 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.48 NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.45 -$9.26 million $1.13 31.37

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Great Ajax pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 101.53%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -134.34% -2.20% -0.45% NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.