Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

