Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.90 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 274,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

