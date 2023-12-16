Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.