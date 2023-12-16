Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %
PG stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.